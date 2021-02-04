Missing man found dead in river

LIMBANG: The police have found the dead body of a 52-year-old man at the bank of Lubok Pasu River in Nanga Mendamit about 11am yesterday.

Chaplin Ukit, also known as Naga, was reported missing on Monday while checking his boat that was berthed at the riverbank.

According to Limbang District police chief, Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the body was found fully dress about 2km downstream from the location he reportedly went missing.

“The dead body was found by a search and rescue team comprising the police, firemen, staff of Nanga Medamit sub-district office and villagers,” he said in a statement.

From their initial investigation, Abang Zainal said the man had earlier gone out to routinely check and remove water collected in his boat at the riverbank.

He added the S&R operation was conducted after they received a report from the man’s wife that her husband had not returned home since Monday evening.

“He was said not in good health condition and has also suffered a stroke,” he added.