Online news report on ‘thousands facing starvation in Sibu’ inaccurate and ‘sensationalised’, clarifies SDDMC

SIBU: The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) has rebutted reports claiming that thousands here in need of food aid are on the brink of starvation following enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

SDDMC chairman Charles Siaw made this clarification at a press conference today in response to an online news portal with regard to the article – ‘Thousands on brink of starvation in Sibu’ dated Feb 3.

The news portal had stated that more than 1,000 people in Sibu district were in desperate need of food aid after having lost their jobs or income following the closure of their work sectors due to the enforcement of the MCO since Jan 16.

It had quoted Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu branch president Chambai Lindong as saying that those affected were from rural areas working as general labourers, cooks and helpers at coffee shops, restaurants and bistros, helpers at hair salons, electricians and welders, lorry drivers and attendants, shop assistants, security guards and cleaners.

On this, Siaw, who is also Sibu Resident, explained that from the 1,350 households in the list sent by SDNU, 710 had already received the food aid, leaving a balance of 640 households.

In this regard, he requested SDNU to consider assisting them with the food distribution to the remaining 640 households.

“Any name list submitted by any agency including SDNU needs to be vetted by our office to avoid duplication, where each household is entitled to receive one food basket.

“SDNU has submitted a list of 1,350 households in three stages, comprised 1,211, 84 and 55 (last night). So, out of 1,350 – 710 households have already received the food aid, leaving a balance of 640.

“In fact, 1,350 (households) of them, I have already called them personally one-by-one to go the collection center to collect (the food aid) except for those without telephone contact, which we need SDNU’s assistance.

“There is no such thing (as thousands here in need of food aid are on the brink of starvation following enforcement of the MCO as stated by an online news portal). They (online portal) jumped to conclusions as they interpreted from his (Chambai’s) statement. He didn’t say that they are starving. If you look at his statement (on Wednesday) – there is no mentioning of starving,” Siaw said.

Additionally, Siaw disclosed that a total 40,369 or 55 per cent out of 72,857 households in Sibu Division have received their food aid as at Feb 3, with the balance yet to be distributed consisting of 32,488 households or 45 per cent.

Chambai explained that SDNU needed to make the clarification since the press statement he issued on behalf of the organisation had been ‘sensationalised’.

“We were startled by the heading used by the online portal because they used the words – ‘facing starvation’,” he pointed out.

Towards this end, he appreciated both The Borneo Post and its sister paper, Utusan Borneo for reporting SDNU’s concern accurately.

Chambai further clarified that SDDMC had worked tirelessly including weekends since the implementation of the MCO to sort out all requests for food in Sibu and to arrange for distribution in many areas.

“Subsequent to the release of my press statement, I was informed that many names in the list which SDNU Sibu had submitted to Sibu District Office had been included in the list of recipients of food aid in Nangka Service Centre, and that, unknown to SDNU Sibu, they had received their food aid through Nangka Service Centre.

“Just as it had done during MCO 1.0 in 2020, SDNU Sibu will continue to work and cooperate with Sibu Resident Office and Sibu District Office and all other government departments to ensure that the general welfare, security, health and safety of the community will be looked after and taken care of during this MCO 2.0.

“SDNU Sibu will, in good faith, continue to assist and cooperate with SDMC Sibu to ensure that food aid will reach those who are genuinely in need,” Chambai assured, while thanking the state government for providing the food aid to all who are in need during this challenging time.

Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed was also present at the press conference.