  Police seek drowning victim’s next-of-kin

PENAMPANG: Police are urging anyone with information on the discovery of an unidentified man found in Sungai Moyog at Kampung Tuavon, here, to come forward to assist in their investigation.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was found clad in black long sleeve shirt and black trousers, by villagers around 4.30 pm on Jan 14.

“Initial police investigation believed the victim had drowned as there were no criminal elements found at the scene.

“There was also no identification on the victim when he was found, which makes it difficult for police to verify his identity.

“Forensic investigation however found a tattoo on the victim’s right arm, a love shape with words ‘Aya’ and ‘Johan’,” said Haris today.

Haris therefore urged anyone with information or a lost relative to contact investigating officer ASP Mohamediah Sani at 019-863 4811, or the Penampang police hotline at 088-712 222.

