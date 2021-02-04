Practice vigilance this Lunar New Year, Sarawakians told

KUCHING (Feb 4): Sarawakians has been told to continue to be vigilant during this Chinese New Year (CNY) season.

State Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing said there were a few things to keep in mind during this year’s celebrations in light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state.

“For those residing at the red, orange or yellow zone (areas declared having active Covid-19 cases) are advised not to go into the green zone (areas without active Covid-19 cases) and, vice versa. This action is important to prevent you from carrying the virus into your homes,” he said in the department’s 2021 CNY message today.

Dr Chin also advised people not to visit family members and friends who are categorised as high risk, including those above 60, who are obese and have chronic illnesses as they may develop complications if they are infected by the virus.

Should Chinese New Year gatherings be held, celebrants are to make sure that their number is as small as possible, he said.

“Avoid gatherings between non-family members and avoid open houses. Should open houses be held, do it in the open or places with good air ventilation by opening the doors and windows,” he added.

Dr Chin also urged people to meet non-family members in compounds outside of their respective homes, to wear face masks and exercise physical distancing of two meters (six feet) away from one another at all times.

On top of that, they are to avoid eating and drinking sessions that go on for more than 15 minutes and also avoid sharing plates and glasses, he stressed.

Should anyone feel sick even with minor symptoms, he or she needs to distance himself or herself from other celebrants and have a swab test done for Covid-19 immediately, he said.

“As you are the frontliners of your families, you are to avoid going for inter-district travel if it is not necessary. Love your family members and friends. We still have time to celebrate Chinese New Year in the future,” he said.