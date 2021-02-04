RM4.7 mln to complete skybridge

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has approved RM4.7 million to complete the city’s skybridge project that has been stalled since 2018 when its developer became insolvent.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said he wants the project, linking Api-Api Centre, Centre Point, Warisan Square, Asia City and Oceanus to be completed as soon as possible.

He said this after visiting the site on Thursday, adding that with construction commencing soon, the project is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

“We do not want the skybridge project to be abandoned indefinitely. It must be completed quickly for the convenience and safety of the public,” said Hajiji.

The RM31.5 million project was funded by the Prime Minister’s Department Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) through a Facilitation Fund Agreement between the Government of Malaysia, Malaysia Development Bank and Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd on February 9, 2017.

Under the agreement, the Malaysian Government has the right to terminate the Facilitation Fund should the developer become insolvent.

Construction of the pedestrian linkages and upgrading works of the surrounding infrastructures began on April 1, 2017 and was scheduled for completion within six months (on Sept 30, 2017) but was later extended to April 30, 2018.

However, Sunsea Development Sdn Bhd was given the winding up order on April 18, 2018.

With 90 per cent of the project already completed, the contractor, Petrofiq Sdn Bhd halted works citing it did not receive payment.

Accompanying the Chief Minister during the visit were Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Nominated Assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee and Kota Kinabalu City Hall Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip.