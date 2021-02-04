School board grateful for RM2.5 mln from Sarawak govt

KUCHING: The St Joseph School Board of Management is grateful for the RM2.5 million grant from Sarawak government for the Mill Hill Block restoration project.

Its patron Archbishop Simon Poh said with this contribution from the Sarawak government, the school will be able to complete the restoration of the centre iconic Mill Hill Block and two wings where many Josephians have studied in.

He also said the board will be maintaining the floors containing the living quarters and rooms used by Mill Hill Fathers and La Salle Brothers.

“Once the classrooms and teachers staff room are ready, the school will need to furnish these with tables, student desks and chairs, teaching aids and computers and equipment, etc.

“In restoration work, there are always additional works that will need to be done on site whenever the need arises. These will be additional expenses for the project.

“Nevertheless, with Sarawak government helping the school with RM2.5 million, the school board is confident to raise the balance needed for furnishing and extra cost from variation orders in this restoration project,” he said yesterday.

The Mill Hill Block restoration project at SMK St Joseph Kuching was given a much-needed boost after it received RM2.5 million grant from the Sarawak government yesterday.

The grant was handed over by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during a courtesy call by St Joseph School Board of Management at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday morning.

The restoration work was estimated to cost RM5.5 million, and the project was said to be short of RM2.5 million prior to the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Abang Johari himself is an ‘old boy’ St Joseph’s School, having completed his Upper Form 6 at the school in 1970.

Poh, who is also an ‘old boy’ of St Joseph’s School (Class of Form 5, 1980), called on other ‘old boys’ and also ‘old girls’ to do their part for their Alma Mater and be part of the story of restoring the iconic school building.

He quoted the opening verse of the school’s anthem which amongst others stated ‘Sons and daughters of St Joseph’s, a voice is resounding, promptly respond to your duty’s sweet call’.

“Just as we have been blessed by the education from St. Joseph’s School, let us give and continue to bless the future generations of Josephians,” he said.

He explained that in 2018, the school board decided to restore the historical Mill Hill block with the two boarding and classroom wings, instead of knocking down and rebuilding new blocks.

“At that time we were confident of raising at least RM1 million every year from the alumni as has been done earlier.

“However, the school was unable to carry out any fund-raising in 2020 as well as this year 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The restoration project has already commenced and payments have to be made,” he said.