SDMC to tighten longhouse lockdown after breach discovered

KUCHING (Feb 4): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will discuss tomorrow ways to beef up enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOP) for longhouses and villages under lockdown, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Among the suggestions to be considered during the meeting would be to appeal to the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members to come forward and help the police and armed forces to enforce lockdowns.

He said this decision came after discovering high concentration of cases coming from a single longhouse, signifying that some of the residents in longhouses under lockdown may have violated the SOP.

“We found out there are illegal paths or ‘jalan tikus’ some longhouse residents used to go in and out. Apart from that there seems to be some unnecessary movement and gathering in the longhouse.

“When the longhouse is under lockdown, you (longhouse residents) should not be gathering or have social activities in the ‘ruai’ (common corridor). You should be confining yourselves in your ‘bilek’ (room), because if you are sick, you can infect others when you are close to each other.

“Like what we see today, one of the longhouses I don’t want to name, has 74 new positive cases, because they did not confine themselves to their own ‘bilek’, had a gathering and infected each other,” Uggah said during a press conference today.

He urged longhouse folk to be patient under lockdown or quarantine, and always comply with the SOP so that they do not infect others especially their relatives and loved ones.

“That is why we have the SOP for funerals. We also prohibit any social gatherings and activities in longhouses and also ‘kampungs’,” he said.

Uggah said the state government would reorganise the enforcement mechanism to make it more effective with stricter regulations, and urge the people, especially longhouse and village folk to cooperate with the authorities when it is implemented later.

“I stress the importance of cooperation. Do not think that you are immune, because we have seen how infectious this disease is. We have reached 5,094 total cases already, and in January alone we recorded more than 3,000 cases, that is the worse scenario,” he said.

Uggah also urged netizens not to sensationalise Covid-19 related issues as it might cause unnecessary worries which would not help curb the spread of the disease.

Once such issue was a news piece published by an online news portal yesterday under the heading ‘Thousands on brink of starvation in Sibu’, he said.

The news portal had stated that more than 1,000 people in Sibu district were in desperate need of food aid after having lost their jobs or income following the closure of their work sectors due to the enforcement of the MCO since Jan 16.

“I appeal to the media to report facts, not sensationalise issues because it doesn’t help especially that news (from the online news portal), when later it has been proven to be a wrong story. I also urge the people to refrain from spreading fake unverified news in social media,” said Uggah.