Siaw: No lockdown in Sibujaya, roadblock only to restrict movement of those without valid travel permits

SIBU (Feb 4): There is no lockdown imposed in Sibujaya, as the roadblock set up there is aimed at restricting the movement of traffic in and out of the township, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw clarified today.

“Those (members of the public) with a valid travel permit from the police can still travel in and out of Sibujaya. There is no lockdown.

“The roadblock is to reduce the number of people having no important business from travelling in and out of Sibujaya.

“I think some people might have mistaken this as a lockdown for Sibujaya. If you have a police permit, you can still leave Sibujaya,” Siaw, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, said when asked to comment on concerns among members of the public on a possible lockdown imposed on the township of about 30,000 people.

He made this clarification during the press conference today in response to an online news portal with regard to the article – ‘Thousands on brink of starvation in Sibu’ dated Feb 3.

Additionally, he revealed they have received the list of 3,000 households from Sibujaya that will be provided with food aid.

Siaw said once the situation in the township permits, distribution will be carried out.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai had said that two main roads leading to Sibujaya have been sealed off with barricades in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the road access to Sibujaya Rancangan Perumahan Rakyat in the direction of the Sibu Airport and to the industrial area near Durin were off limits.

The SDDMC had instructed SRDC to erect the barricades, he said when contacted.

Sempurai had mentioned that only the main road to the township at the traffic light would be open and guarded by the police.