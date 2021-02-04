Stop allegations against Agong’s Emergency declaration, says PM

KUCHING (Feb 4): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged all quarters to stop making allegations about the Emergency proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as its only intent is to end the spread of Covid-19 and protect the people’s lives.

He also urged the Opposition to work together with the government in the war against the virus, with the assurance that he will seek the dissolution of Parliament for a fresh polls when the pandemic has abated.

He said the King had made the Emergency proclamation after he was satisfied that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was at a critical level and there was a need for it in line with the Federal Cabinet’s decision.

“The Emergency proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was aimed at empowering the government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic quickly, efficiently and effectively. Immediate action is being taken by the government under provisions of the Emergency Ordinance.

“The Emergency proclamation by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is only intended to curb the spread of Covid-19 more effectively and protect the people’s lives,” Muhyiddin said in a speech that was broadcast live.

He said that as the head of the government he respected the country’s legal process under the system of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy.

“I reiterate that I will seek the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve parliament as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic has abated to allow the general election to be held safely.

“In the meantime, I urge all friends, be they in the government or Opposition, to work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and put aside our political differences,” said Muhyiddin.

The prime minister said under the extended Movement Control Order (MCO) until February 18, 2021, the government would closely monitor daily cases according to locality and sector as well as review the implementation of the MCO.

“Whatever step is taken by the government will be based on information that will allow people to carry on with their lives and protect them,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had on Jan 12 consented to a state of Emergency until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

The Emergency Proclamation was called under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution which states that the Agong can call it if he is “satisfied that a grave emergency exists whereby the security, or the economic life, or public order in the Federation or any part thereof is threatened”.

However, there have been various quarters who had questioned the Emergency proclamation and had even taken the matter to court.