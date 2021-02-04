Wild boars found dead in large numbers in Kinabatangan jungle, probe launched

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 4): Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga has confirmed the discovery of a large number of wild boar carcasses in the jungle of Kinabatangan after the find surfaced on social media.

He said his department has related the case to the Veterinary Department to undertake an investigation and determine the cause of death.

“They are checking it now. We are waiting for the result of their analysis as to whether the boars died of illness or of other causes. We will only release our official statement after that,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post.

In the meantime, Augustine urged the public to abstain from consuming wild boar meat.

He pointed out that wild boar meat should not be available for sale in the first place as the department has not issued any hunting license during the Movement Control Order.

“But some people may have resorted to illegal hunting,” he said.

As to when the result from the Veterinary Department would be out, Augustine said that he was unsure but hoped it would be soon.

He also said that such cases were not isolated in the Kinabatangan area alone but at several other places.

In one viral post on Facebook on the find, it was claimed that between 30 to 60 wild boars were found dead near the villages of Kanibongan and Paitan