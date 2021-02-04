Window of opportunity opens up for fresh esports talents

KUCHING: Sarawak Esports Association (SESA) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi has discussed the re-opening of the selection of athletes for Sukma Johor 2022 with Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) director Dr Ong Kong Swee on Monday.

According to Afiq, Ong revealed that the matter will be discussed in further detail with the National Sports Council (MSN) in the Sukma 2022 Special Committee meeting to be held soon.

Ong, who is also Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) CEO, said important dates for the new registration of athletes under 21 years old will be announced after the meeting.

SESA had recently sought permission from MSN to reopen the selection for athletes to be included in the long list for Sukma Johor.

“The chance is bright for the new talents aged below 21 to be included in the long list and I hope that more young gamers will grab the opportunity to be selected into the state squad by participating in the esports competitions that we are organising with the Youth and Sports Ministry and other parties.

“This is also an excellent chance for them to represent the state and prove their capabilities to become a world class gamer,” Afiq said in a statement.

SESA is looking to the MYSS EFOOTBALL PES21 Stay At Home esports competition launched by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah last Saturday as a platform to unearth new talents.

The competition is only open to Sarawakians and the categories contested will be the same as in Sukma Johor.

“We will also work very closely with the SSC to develop esports gamers by giving the best training and exposure to the selected athletes,” added Afiq.

The MYSS EFOOTBALL PES21 Stay At Home online esports competition will be held through the platform PlayStation 4 (PS4) from Feb 19 to March 7.

Registration for the competition which offers a total prize money of RM10,000 started on Feb 1 and will end on Feb 13.

The champion of the 1 vs 1 category final shall receive RM1,000, runner-up RM800, third RM600, fourth RM300, fifth RM250 while those finishing in sixth to 10th positions will each get RM150.

As for the 2 vs 2 final, the champion shall receive 2,200, runners-up RM1,100, second runners-up RM800, fourth RM600, fifth RM400 while the sixth to 10th placings will receive RM250 each.

Two categories will be organised, namely the 1 vs 1 from Feb 19 to 21 and 2 vs 2 from Feb 26 to 28.

The final for the former is on March 6 while the final for the latter is on March 7.