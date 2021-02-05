196 new cases, five more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Health Department today reported 196 new cases of Covid-19 in the state, bringing the cumulative cases in the state to 49,981.

Five deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours in Kota Kinabalu (2), Putatan (2) and Kudat (1).

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a press statement today, a total of 533 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 47,290.

“There are 1,834 patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment, 722 of them are in hospitals while 1,104 are in PKRCs and eight patients in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/ Prison,” he said.

As of Feb 5, 87 patients were placed in the intensive care unit, with 25 of them on ventilator support.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of daily cases today, with 51.

Tawau was the second highest (27) followed by Keningau (27), Papar (16), Lahad Datu (14), Putatan (12), Sandakan (11), Penampang (10), Kota Marudu (9), Kunak (6), Kinabatangan (3), Tuaran (2), Semporna (2), Beaufort (1), Kota Belud (1), Kalabakan (1), Sipitang (1), Telupid (1), Ranau (1) and Tambunan (1).

No new cluster was reported today.

Meanwhile, the ministry also made a correction on the death statistics issued on Feb 4 (Thursday). The total daily deaths on Feb 4 was three, namely in Tawau (1), Kalabakan (1) and Keningau (1), instead of only one reported on that day.