‘Be disciplined to break infection chain’

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged longhouse folk to be disciplined in regard to complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in their community.

Citing Beluru District where community infections were recorded in longhouses there, he said it was crucial that everyone play their role in keeping themselves and others safe.

“We are not going to disturb the (longhouse) culture but high discipline in complying with the SOP is imperative to break the virus transmission chain within 14 days (infectivity period).

“Cooperation is vital and I appeal to longhouse chiefs and community leaders in their respective areas to ensure this is followed by their people,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Abang Johari, who was earlier briefed by Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) on its handling of the pandemic, said the state government has instructed for the SOP enforcement and control mechanism in Miri Division to be strengthened over concerns the virus would spread further within the community.

He said the manpower of the police, army, Rela and other relevant agencies would be increased to enable better enforcement of the SOP, as part of the mitigation strategy by MDDMC.

The state government will also provide assets such as drones and vehicles for better communication and monitoring by enforcement personnel, he added.

“We will also provide the necessary aid through the Welfare Department, to those affected by movement restrictions during this critical period,” said the chief minister.

Abang Johari also expressed hope that the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak would start to decrease once the vaccines become available in the state.

“The vaccines will be provided free to all Sarawakians,” he assured.

Later, the chief minister presented a cheque for RM756,620 for the building fund of Masjid Darul Ehsan here, to Temenggong Dato Abdul Rahman Fadzil who received it on behalf of the mosque.

Present at the SDDMC briefing were Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin and others.