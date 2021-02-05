CNY SOP ‘less than ideal’ – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU: The time lag between the announcement on the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to Feb 18 and standard operating procedures (SOP) for Chinese New Year has affected business operations, said Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui.

He said the SOP for Chinese New Year, which included only allowing reunion dinners among family members living in the same house, banning interstate and inter-district travels, no house visits, prayers at temples nor dragon and lion dances were less than ideal.

He said these were measures imposed by the government during drastic times of the Covid-19 pandemic and MCO phase.

He hoped that the Chinese community would cooperate and comply with the SOP.

Nevertheless, Lui said the extension of the MCO, which covered the Chinese New Year festival, has caused serious problems for businesses, particularly traders who were selling Chinese New Year goods such as apparels, shoes, bags, hampers and decorations.

“There will be no demand for these Chinese New Year goods after the festivities.

“Businesses are banking on this golden period to sell these Chinese New Year items.”

Besides, he said businesses were hoping that the revenue made in this Chinese New Year season could sustain them during these challenging times.

Lui said this Chinese New Year was bound to be different as families would be celebrating the festival with limitations under tighter SOP.

He said the government’s move to implement stricter measures by banning cultural activities was understandable in light of the high Covid-19 cases.

He said the SOP and various restrictions aimed to ensure the people could celebrate the Lunar New Year in a safe manner.

“As Covid-19 rages on, public health and safety should be our priority.

“House visits will inevitably lead to risks of Covid-19 clusters.

“Rather than taking this risk, we are better off practising restraint and celebrating the Lunar New Year in a safer way this year.”

Lui said the Lunar New Year was an important festival to the Chinese community where families returned home for reunion.

However, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the people have to celebrate the Chinese New Year under new norm.

As interstate and inter-district travels are barred during the Chinese New Year under the MCO phase, he said celebrating the festival with new norms may be the best arrangement.

“Although reunion dinner is an essential part of the Lunar New Year, we could still enjoy the meal with families and relatives via video call, which is a much safer way to celebrate the festivities.

“The distance does not matter as long as our hearts are together.

“We must practise caution whilst preserving the traditional spirit of Chinese culture.

“Let’s look forward to better days ahead.”