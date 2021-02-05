Covid-19: 2 new clusters emerge in Sarawak, 1 each in Sri Aman and Bintulu

KUCHING (Feb 5): The Sarawak State Health Department has detected two new Covid-19 clusters, namely the Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman District and Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu District, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement today.

The Sebangkoi Cluster is a community cluster that started from a family, which then spread to the community involving close contacts and social contacts of the index case in Sebangkoi area, Undop in Sri Aman District.

The index case for this cluster is a 59-year-old Sarawakian woman who was screened for experiencing signs and symptoms on Jan 29 and was referred to Sri Aman Hospital from a health clinic in Batu Lintang, Sri Aman.

This case travelled to Kuching District on Jan 3 to 9 for treatment at a skin disease clinic in Kuching. As a result of further investigation and active screening of family members and close contacts to this case, a total of 20 additional cases were detected.

As of Feb 5, a total of 197 individuals have been screened, with 21 cases detected positive for Covid-19 including index case. Eighty individuals tested negative while 96 individuals are still awaiting results.

The Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu is also a community cluster involving several shopping malls in Bintulu due to the movement of contacts to the index case.

The index case for this cluster is a Sarawakian man who tested positive for the virus on Jan 28 through the screening of a symptomatic individual at a private hospital.

The index case then infected his family members of the case and then spread the infection to the workplace. The contact tracing to this case resulted in detecting an additional 18 positive cases.

As of Feb 5, a total of 102 individuals have been screened, with 19 positive including the index case. Another 83 individuals are still awaiting results.

This makes it a total of 14 infection clusters still active in the state.

The other clusters are the Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong; Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu; Tabong Cluster, Bau; Indah Riang, Keranji Tabuan and Stutong Clusters in Kuching; Bedayan Cluster in Serian; Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh; Pasai Cluster in Sibu; Rakut, Jelita and Bah Sayap Clusters in Miri.

Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest. As of Feb 5, the 65 new cases of the day brought the total of positive cases in this cluster to 2,211. A total of 24,000 individuals have been screened, of which 21,650 were tested negative and 639 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Jalan Pengiran Cluster, Matu recorded three new cases for the day, bringing the total to 23 cases. A total of 213 individuals were screened of which 183 were tested negative and seven are still awaiting laboratory results.

Rakut Cluster in Miri recorded a new case for the day, bringing the total to 151 cases to-date. A total of 550 individuals have been screened, of which 399 were tested negative.

The other nine clusters did not record any new cases for the day.