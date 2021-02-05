Covid-19: Four more deaths in Sibu, 178 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 5): Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 48 today with four more deaths, all of which were in Sibu.

Sibu district now has the highest death toll among the 40 districts in the state at 21, followed by Kuching with 12, Miri and Samarahan with five each, Kanowit with two and one each in Song, Sri Aman and Limbang.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update said that besides the fatalities, 178 new cases were recorded which brought Sarawak’s Covid-19 tally to 5,272 since the outbreak began in the state.

The fatalities were all men aged from 60 to 95 years old and almost all of them had comorbidities, the committee said.

The state’s 45th death is a 60-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital on Feb 3 after experiencing breathing difficulty, couching, fever and runny nose since Jan 28.

His condition deteriorated quickly upon admission and he died on the same day. He had a history of comorbidity such as chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, gout and dyslipidemia.

The 46th death is a 95-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 28. He was admitted to the Sibu hospital on the same day. His health deteriorated and died on Feb 4.

The 47th death is a 82-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after being diagnosed with a fever. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 26.

His health deteriorated and he died on Feb 4. He had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure and stroke.

The 48th death is of a 79-year-old man who was admitted to the Sibu Hospital after a second test returned was positive for Covid-19 on Feb 3.

His health deteriorated and he died on Feb 5. He had a history of comorbidity such as diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and a history of stroke.

Sibu district also topped the list of new daily cases today at 67.

According to SDMC, 28 of the cases involved the Pasai Cluster, 17 from active case detection (ACD), 17 were those who went for self screening, four were patients admitted at health institutions with Covid-19 symptoms, and one is a healthcare worker.

Bintulu district had the second highest number of cases at 24, where 12 were from the Jun Heng Cluster, six from ACD, three from patients with symptoms, two healthcare workers, and one from Rakut Cluster.

Dalat recorded 23 new cases where 16 were from individuals screened in a high risk area there, and seven were from the Pasai Cluster.

Kanowit recorded 21 cases, all were from the Pasai Cluster, while Kapit 10 with five from Pasai Cluster, three patients with symptoms, and two from ACD.

Miri recorded six cases where five were from ACD and one a healthcare worker.

Song had five new cases, with four from ACD and one from Pasai Cluster.

Samarahan recorded five new cases today, all from an ACD operation.

Kuching had three cases, two of which were individuals who returned from Melaka and Selangor respectively, and one from ACD after being exposed to a positive case here.

In Matu, three new cases were recorded in the Jalan Pengiran Cluster.

Selangau had two cases all from ACD.

Sebauh had two cases, consisting of one from Pasai Cluster and one from ACD.

Beluru also recorded two case – one related to the Pasai Cluster and and one from ACD.

Sarikei had one case from Pasai Cluster, Lawas recorded one case from an ACD, Bau one from ACD, Subis one from ACD and Julau one after a patient at its health clinic showed Covid-19 symptoms.

There are 1,761 active cases still warded, consisting of 916 in Sibu Hospital, 385 Miri Hospital, 174 Bintulu Hospital, 154 Sarawak General Hospital, 110 Kapit Hospital, 17 Sarikei Hospital, 4 Limbang Hospital and 1 at Sipitan Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Sabah.

SDMC said today 178 cases have recovered and discharged, whereby 111 were from Sibu Hospital, 21 SGH, 19 Miri Hospital, 13 Bintulu Hospital, 10 Sarikei Hospital and four Kapit Hospital. All in all the recovery rate for Covid-19 in Sarawak was at 3,445 or 65.35 per cent out of 5,272 cumulative cases.

A total of 225 new person-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded today including 34 who were still waiting for their lab test results.

SDMC also recorded 573 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today making it a total of 5,988 of them being quarantined in 83 hotels and other quarantine centres across the state.