EMCO for Kampung Sebako in Lundu due to rising number of Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Feb 5): Kampung Sebako in Lundu district will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) with effect from Feb 6 (12.01 am) to Feb 19 (11.59 pm).

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that given the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in Lundu District, it has made the decision to impose EMCO in the said village.

Lundu district is currently classified as an orange zone, and has thus far recorded 31 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, SDMC also informed that it is extending the EMCO for Kampung Sungai Ud and Kampung Sungai Ud Hilir, Dalat District, Mukah.

“The EMCO in Sungai Ud and Kampung Sungai Ud Hilir, Dalat District, Mukah will continue from Feb 10 (12.01 am) to Feb 16 (11.59pm),” it said.

The earlier EMCO started from Jan 27 (12.01 am) and is supposed to end on Feb 9 (11.59 pm). The decision was made also following an increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in Dalat district. As of Feb 5, Dalat district is a red zone, with 136 locally transmitted cases recorded in the last 14 days.