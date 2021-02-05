Firm collaborates with Hope Place in charity sale

KUCHING: Charitable organisation Hope Place and Yayya Clothing and Apparel are currently collaborating in a charity sale called Yayya #heartsohard campaign.

The Yayya #heartsohard campaign is a social initiative which aims to inspire, support and bring hope to the under-privileged community.

“In this new year, we would like to encourage the spirit of selflessness, support and kindness. Every act of generosity, no matter how simple or small, can make a big impact in the lives of others to ensure that our community moves forward together and that no one is left behind,” said Jason Liew, who is co-founder of Yayya Clothing and Apparel.

Yayya has designed a limited edition t-shirt for the campaign.

To show your support, the limited edition design is available for purchase on the website www.yayya-shop.com, whereby 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the #heartsohard shirt will be used to donate food and other essential items to communities in need.

The shirt will be available for purchase from Feb 1 until Mar 31, 2021.

The public may also contact Yayya via email at [email protected] or on Facebook and Instagram under Yayya Apparel.

Yayya Clothing and Apparel is a streetwear brand that portrays boldness, fearlessness and fun in every individual design. Their goal is simple – to design and sell wearable artwork.