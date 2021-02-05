Flood evacuees grow to 1,041 in Sarawak as Serian records 752 from total

KUCHING (Feb 5): The number of flood victims in the state has increased to 1,041 as of 12pm as compared to 985 earlier today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said a total of 338 families were displaced by the floods in four districts, namely Serian, Samarahan, Simunjan and Tatau.

The highest number of victims is located in Serian, with a total of 752 victims from 246 families who are currently seeking shelter at 11 flood evacuation centres.

The largest number of flood victims is currently at SK Tanah Puteh (273 victims, 97 families) followed by Dewan Masyarakat Serian (134 victims, 48 families).

A total of 18 evacuation centres are also currently operating in three affected divisions.

In Samarahan and Simunjan, the number of flood victims as of 12pm is currently at 281 from 90 families.

In Tatau, Bintulu the number of victims remained at eight from two families since Feb 3.