JKMS satisfied with SOP compliance at care centres

KUCHING (Feb 5): Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS) has so far checked on 32 of the 44 care centres under JKMS registration for compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP), said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In a statement today, she revealed that among those are seven out of ten elderly care centres, seven out of nine disabled care centres and 18 out 25 children care centres.

Following a visit to one of the elder care centres registered under JKMS, namely the Trinity Elder Care Centre (TEC) at Trinity Methodist Church here, Fatimah is pleased to note that SOP compliance at the centre was high.

“The objective of the visit was to monitor the SOP compliance for Disease Prevention and Control at elder care centres.

“Elderly people are a high-risk group for complications and death from Covid-19 infection due to age factors as well as chronic diseases,” she said.

She informed that the incidence rate for Covid-19 per 100,000 population in Malaysia is highest for the age groups of 55 to 59-years-old and also 60 to 64-years-old.

“The elderly were found to be quite affected by the Covid-19 pandemic whereby there were many cases of infections and death from Covid-19 among the age group of 60 years and above.

“In monitoring, we look at the role of management in taking preventive and control measures during their operations with the basic principles of prevention and control of Covid-19,” she said.

The monitoring process involves ensuring compliance by the senior citizens and staff as well as looking at the hygiene of premises and equipment.

Fatimah also congratulated TEC for providing quality care to the elders in their care.

“At TEC, the elders are empowered to be productive, healthy and positive. They enjoy quality of life in a loving and safe environment. It is an important support system for working adults who want their parents to be cared, loved, enjoy the company of their peers with planned and schedule activities that will benefit them health wise physically, emotionally and spiritually.

“At the end of the day the working adults can bring back their parents home to be with the family where they belong,” she said.