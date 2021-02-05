Friday, February 5
KPJ Miri donates equipment, supplies to TQC

Denis (fourth left) and hospital staff pose with the medical equipment and supplies.

MIRI: KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital has contributed critically needed medical equipment and supplies worth RM30,000 to the Treatment and Quarantine Centre (TQC) here to assist them in the battle against Covid-19.

Its general manager Denis Saving Boniface said it was important at this difficult time for all healthcare-related industries to support and help each other.

“This kind of assistance also aims to help medical frontliners and ensure they are well-equipped in the fight against Covid-19. We hope this will help ease their burden and keep their spirits high,” said Denis.

