Marine police seize 170 cartons of beer worth RM20,000 at Taman Malihah

KUCHING (Feb 5): The Sarawak Marine Police has seized a total of 170 cartons of beer believed to have been smuggled into the state at Jalan Belatok, Taman Malihah around 10.35am yesterday.

Sarawak Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Shamsol Kassim in a statement said that the beer was being transported in a bonded truck when it was stopped and checked.

“During the check, the 25-year-old driver failed to produce the relevant documents from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for the beer he was transporting,” said Shamsol.

He added that the truck had been tailed by their personnel after receiving a tip-off.

The beer estimated to be worth RM20,060 (including tax) and the bonded truck were seized and the case will be investigated under the Customs Act 1967.