Ministry monitoring sale of festive hampers

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is monitoring and inspecting the sale of festive hampers throughout the state.

Sarawak enforcement chief Mogan Arumugam said it is important sellers do not take the opportunity to pack hampers with low quality goods and then sell them at high prices.

“For your information, the Hamper Sales Guidelines have been issued by the ministry since 1997 and the purpose of this guideline is to standardise the price for each hamper package.

“These guidelines can also determine the price tag of the items contained in the hampers as well as to ensure that these items, especially food items, are of good quality, safe to use, and not counterfeit goods,” he said in a statement.

Under the guidelines, each hamper must come with a list of the items and their prices as well as the name and address of the packager, manufacturer, and seller.

In addition, they must not contain counterfeit or illegal goods.

The packaged goods must also be of high quality and the useable date valid for at least six months from the time of sale.

The inclusion of non-halal items in the hamper must also be stated clearly.

Traders who do not comply with the guidelines can be prosecuted under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Trade Descriptions Act 2011, Trade Marks (Amendment) Regulations 2011, or Consumer Protection Act 1999.

For complaints or enquiries, email [email protected], call 1-800-886800, send a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317, or visit any KPDNHEP office.