Mojigoh supports proposal to construct Kaiduan dam

PUTATAN: Former Putatan Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Marcus Makin Mojigoh supports the proposal to construct the Kaiduan dam, saying it is crucial for the survival of the growing population in the west coast of Sabah and growth of industries.

He said that it is crucial for the people to think beyond the present and come to terms that in 10 years’ time, they will be faced with water supply problems.

He added that the Babagon dam will not be able to support the needs of the population then.

Dr Marcus also commented that the locals who are residing at the affected areas for the construction which consist of Kaiduan, Timpayasa, Terian and a few others, must be well compensated with land and a house for their families to live in.

He also said that the land that has been identified has not been issued titles, although it is already surveyed.

“But whether it is titled or not, the villagers must be compensated as if the land is titled as this is enshrined in the Native Customary Rights,” he said.

Dr Marcus also remembered that there were strong objections when the Babagon dam was built years ago.

“The people affected in Babagon were also compensated,” he said.

He added that the dam will also function as a water retention pond and should be able to reduce the incidence of flooding in Penampang and other areas.

At the same time, he also said that it is not right to blame the villagers of Kaiduan for clearing their land for crops.

“They have to feed their own family too,” he reminded.

Works Minister, Dato Sri Bung Moktar Radin recently commented that the folks of Kaiduan have been clearing the forest and that this led to the water pollution at Papar river since December last year to January, this year.

Bung was reported saying then that because of water supply shortage, investors have shied away from Sabah.

The people of Kaiduan have rejected this, saying that they do not have the financial means to carry out large scale forest clearing activities.