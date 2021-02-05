Newly-appointed RH Group managing director hopes to devote more time to business, less in politics

SIBU (Feb 5): The newly appointed managing director of Rimbunan Hijau (RH) Group Datuk Tiong Thai King hopes to devote more time in the running of the group’s business and gradually reduce his involvement in politics.

Thai King, 75, in confirming his appointment which took effect Feb 1 with The Borneo Post however, said he could not reveal more beyond that.

“I think it is a bit early for me to answer your questions actually,” he said when asked to comment on his appointment tonight.

Thai King’s appointment came following the passing of the late Dato Sri Tiong Chiong Hoo last December. Chiong Hoo was the youngest son of Tan Sri Datuk Sir Tiong Hiew King, a major shareholder of Rimbunan Hijau Group.

On politics, Thai King, who is senior vice-president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said he hopes to gradually reduce his involvement in politics in view of his current commitment.

“I don’t think I have the time to deal with all the political matters. I will slowly reduce (my) involvement (in politics),” the former Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, added.

To a question if he would seek to defend his seat in the coming state election, the Dudong assemblyman, said: “No lah…too old already…”

Pressed further if this meant, he would pave way for others, he replied: “Yes.”

Additionally, he reckoned that had it not for the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Legislative Assembly would have been dissolved.

He served as SMC chairman for 15 years from 2004 till 2019.

Meanwhile, RH was set up in 1975. Under Thai King’s eldest brother Hiew King, the two brothers worked together to pave way for the growth of the company towards a globalised establishment by laying down a solid foundation.

Thai King graduated from Nanyang University in Singapore. He has two sons and two daughters. He was a senator before.

Currently, he is the chairman of Agape Centre.