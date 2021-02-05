NGOs team up to provide relief to flood victims

KUCHING: Three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have teamed up to provide blankets and towels to those who have been affected by heavy rain and floods recently.

The NGOs are The Sarawak Initiative (TSI) Welfare Project Team who collaborated with the Karma Kagyu Dharma Society and The Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP).

“We took action in response to the heavy rainy season and recent floods by providing blankets and towels to the general populace who have been affected.

“The areas negatively impacted and assisted by the welfare team were Kampung Kudei, Kampung Sungai Apong, Poh Kwong Park and Song Kheng Hai areas in Kuching,” said a press release by TSI.

TSI said the blankets and towels were provided to the victims to help them go through their living condition and to keep them warm and dry.

“The collaboration between the NGOs also aligns with each other’s ideology as their vision is for a Sarawak where citizens can live in a safe environment void of any worries about their homes being uninhabitable due to circumstances such as that caused by the flash floods,” said TSI.

Under the project, the NGOs aim to spread awareness to the public about the living conditions of the victims who have been affected by the flash floods and hope that more people will come forward to lend a helping hand to the poor.