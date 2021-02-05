PBDSB chief says predecessor Cobbold coined ‘Sarawak Baru’ first, not PSB

KUCHING (Feb 5): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William has ticked off Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) for its use of the term ‘Sarawak Baru’, claiming that it was his party predecessor who mooted it first.

He said ‘Sarawak Baru’, which means ‘New Sarawak’, was the name of an unregistered coalition proposed by the late Cobbold John Lusoi while he was the president of PBDSB but the plan fell through when he passed away in March 2019.

Bobby pointed out that the proposed coalition consisted of four local political parties namely PBDSD, State Reform Party (STAR) which is now Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) and Sarawak Workers Party (SWP).

“Therefore, Sarawak Baru was formed earlier than what PSB claimed. It was the brainchild of late Cobbold even before PSB existed.

“So PSB, don’t be so arrogant while talking about seats allocation,” he said in a statement, referring to the party’s decision to contest in all seats in the state election and disregard other opposition parties.

Bobby alleged that there were several statements from PSB claiming themselves to be ‘Sarawak Baru’.

He said the Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian in a report in Utusan Borneo in September last year said it was very important for PSB members in Bukit Kota and Batu Danau state constituencies to work hard so that plans and the mission towards Sarawak Baru could be realized.

He said there was also a Facebook page called ‘Pemansang Sarawak Baru’ using the PSB logo.

PSB secretary general George Lo, when contacted, said PSB could not stop PBDSB from claiming what it want, adding that ‘Sarawak Baru’ was not a registered name exclusive to anyone.

He said PSB’s vision was for change after 57 years of being ruled by the same parties.

“When you have change, something new will come out of the change,” he said.

Lo also clarified that the Facebook page ‘Pemangsang Sarawak Baru’ was not the party’s official page.