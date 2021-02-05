PH calls for Political Secretary’s termination

MIRI: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has called for Robert Ayu to be immediately terminated as a political secretary to the chief minister.

PH secretary Senator Alan Ling said this was due to Robert being declared a bankrupt by the Miri High Court.

He said by virtue of the bankruptcy order made on Jan 22, Robert should no longer hold the post.

“A bankrupt is no longer a fit and proper person to continue in public office,” Ling said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, one should not be in public office if declared a bankrupt and must cease to enjoy all the privileges in the interest of the public and the institution.

Ling called on Abang Johari to step forward to clarify whether Robert’s service had been terminated.

“It is important for CM to make sure all his political secretaries are at least qualified to hold the office and to have constant monitoring for that purpose,” he stated.

The bankruptcy notice by the Department of Insolvency Miri branch was published in The Borneo Post on Tuesday (Feb 2).

Robert was appointed a political secretary to the chief minister in 2018 and reappointed in 2019 for 15 months.