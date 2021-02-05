Police uncover alleged gambling dens during raids, arrest 11 along in the process

KUCHING (Feb 5): Eleven individuals including one woman were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in gambling activities during two separate raids under ‘Ops Limau’.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the first raid was carried out a bistro at Jalan Setia Raja around 10.30pm on Feb 3 which saw the arrest of three male suspects aged between 35 and 55-years-old.

“During the raid, police seized a total of RM3,600 in cash from the three suspects,” Aidi told a press conference at the Kuching District Police Headquarters this morning.

He added that the three male suspects were customers at the bistro and were allegedly playing a game of blackjack before they were arrested.

Also seized was a computer monitor, one decoder, one computer mouse and a deck of playing cards.

All three suspects are currently under remand until Feb 8 for investigation under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

During the second raid, police arrested seven men and one woman aged between 22 and 48-years-old when they were found allegedly playing poker at a homestay in Stutong Baru at around 6.55pm yesterday (Feb 4).

“From our intelligence reports, the suspects were using public homestays to organise their gambling activities since February last year,” said Aidi.

He also said the group would shift their locations for each meet to avoid being detected by the police.

During the raid, police also seized various gambling paraphernalia such as 273 gambling chips, 104 pieces of playing cards, a dealer chip and a poker table. No cash money related to the case was found.

All eight suspects will be remanded today to be investigated under under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Under the Act, those found guilty are liable to a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a jail sentence of not more than six months or both.

Meanwhile, Ops Limau which started on Feb 1 will end on Feb 28 this year.