Sarawak flood evacuees rise to 985 at 8am, 18 evacuation centres opened

KUCHING (Feb 5): The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak has risen to 985 from 321 families at 8am, compared to 956 from 313 families at midnight, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Serian remains the hardest hit division by the flash floods, recording a total of 710 displaced victims as of 8am today.

Three additional evacuation centres were also set up last night at Balai Raya Betong Kanowit, Balai Raya Babuk Bandar Ranchan and Dewan Serbaguna Ranchan which are catering to a total of 48 victims from 16 families, bringing the total number of evacuation centres opened in the state to 18.

The largest number of flood victims are currently placed at SK Tanah Puteh (253 victims, 90 families) followed by Dewan Masyarakat Serian (134 victims, 48 families).

In Samarahan and Simunjan, the number of flood victims is currently at 267 from 86 families.

In Tatau, Bintulu the number of victims remained at eight from two families since Feb 3.