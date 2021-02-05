SDMC: Kuching district reverts to orange zone, 8 districts remain as red zones

KUCHING (Feb 5): Kuching district today turned to an orange zone from a red zone after 35 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past two weeks, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement said however eight other districts in Sarawak were still red zones after recording a total of 1,929 new cases in the past 14 days.

Those districts are Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, Matu, Sri Aman, Selangau, Bau, Lundu, Subis and Betong remain as orange zones with a total of 186 new cases recorded in the past two weeks, said SDMC.

The committee added that Sarikei, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, and Samarahan remained classified as yellow zones with a total of 132 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Nine other districts, namely Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Saratok, Kabong and Marudi are classified as green zones.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that the police have issued 16 compounds in the last 24 hours for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) all over Sarawak, where four were in Sibu district, four Padawan, three Kuching, three Samarahan, one Miri and one in Kapit.

At the same time period, the local governments in the state also issued 123 warning notices for SOP violators across Sarawak.

A total of 36 were from the Kuching North City Commission, Padawan Municipal Council (30), Sibu Municipal Council (28), Marudi District Council (6), Lawas District Council (5), Dalat Mukah District Council (5), Kuching South City Council (4), Serian District Council (4), Bintulu Development Authority (3) and Subis District Council (2).