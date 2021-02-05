Serian district hardest hit by flash floods with 766 victims at 4pm

KUCHING (Feb 5): The number of flood victims in the state has increased to 1,056 as of 4pm, with Serian still recording the highest number of victims at 766 from 248 families.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said a total of 18 flood evacuation centres have been set up in the state in four districts namely Serian, Samarahan, Simunjan and Tatau.

In Serian, a total of 11 centres have been set up with the largest number at SK Tanah Puteh (275 victims, 94 families) followed by Dewan Masyarakat Serian (141 victims, 51 families).

In Samarahan and Simunjan, the number of flood victims as of 4pm is currently at 282 from 90 families.

In Tatau, Bintulu the number of victims remained at eight from two families since Feb 3.

Meanwhile in Serian, a trip by Utusan Borneo witnessed several villages which are still inundated by flood waters.

At Taman Ku Cinta in Kampung Hilir Serian, several homes which were inundated by the flood since 5am yesterday is currently seeing a receding water level starting at 12pm today.

One of the residents, Awang Noohayat when met said that he lives in Matang but had to take emergency leave to help his parents move their belongings to a safe place.

“I returned to the village immediately to help my parents move things after the house was flooded up to my waist level. However, since our house is two storeys, we can still live on the top floor of the house and do not have to move to the evacuation center,” he said.

He added that his family, which comprises of six adults and six children, are ready to face the possibility of the flood water to rise again.

“We managed to move and rescue some of our items to the upper floor of the house, however, there were already several items which were damaged as it is too heavy or large to be moved,” he added.

He also said that most of the villagers there are staying put despite their homes being inundated by the flood.

“A majority of residents here still lives in their homes because only the ground floor of the house is affected while the upper floor of their homes are safe,” he said.

He revealed that the last time the flash flood has affected their area was about four or five years ago.

Meanwhile, Petrus Boyos Asui, 51-year-old, from Kampung Ranchan said his house, especially the kitchen area, was flooded to about his knee level.

“Today the water is still rising and as a precaution, my family and I are temporarily staying at a relative’s house,” he added.

Petrus said his village was often hit by floods and this year alone, they had experienced about two or three incidences.

In Kampung Slabi Plaman, a total of 29 victims from 11 families are being sheltered at the Dewan Buk Janjun evacuation centre.

Slabi Plaman’s Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) secretary Lydia Joseph when met said not all residents in the village were evacuated.

“Some are still living in their homes because there are houses which are not badly affected.

“Only 11 families were evacuated here consisting of 29 victims including three of them babies,” she said.

She further adds that the villagers at the centre are very grateful for the assistance given to them by all relevant parties especially the Civil Defense Force (APM).