Sibu Central Market closed from Feb 8 to 14 after 47 Covid-19 cases detected

SIBU (Feb 5): The Sibu Central Market at Jalan Channel will be closed from Feb 8 to 14 after 47 Covid-19 infections were recorded in one week amongst its staff, traders and their family members, said Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

He pointed out that the step was taken for the safety of the operators, staff, patrons and the public.

The closure, he said, was in tandem with the directive issued by Sibu Divisional Health Office on Feb 5 to Sibu Municipal Council under Section 18(1)(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 for the sanitisation of the premises to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Guided and acting upon the said directive given by Sibu Divisional Health Office, we seek the kind understanding and cooperation of all operators at the Sibu Central Market and Multi-Storey Carpark Complex which are licensed/governed under the jurisdiction of Sibu Municipal Council to temporary close their respective businesses during the above-mentioned duration. This is an effort to assist in flattening the curve of pandemic during this difficult and challenging time,” Ting said in a press statement tonight.

In this regard, all hawkers, stall operators, and the general public (especially those who have developed any Covid-19 related symptoms), are reminded again to immediately undergo PCR swab tests at the nearest government clinic or at the drive through swab test facility provided by Ministry of Health at Pustaka Negeri, Sibu, he advised.

Ting also called for high discipline and strict compliance with all the Health Department’s standard operating procedures and the State Disaster Management Committee’s directives issued from time to time, based on latest Covid-19 situation.

The chairman also urged the public to minimise unnecessary movement, avoid over-crowding places, and be well prepared against Covid-19 always.

“Together, with our concerted efforts and for the safety of all at large, please cooperate in order to overcome the spread of Covid-19 in Sibu.

“Let’s continue to play our role, do our part sincerely and be responsible citizen. Please stay safe, no gatherings during this Chinese New Year, and have a peaceful and healthy festive,” Ting said.

Meanwhile, the central market was closed for two days from Feb 2 till 3 to facilitate sanitisation work and swab test activities.

It had just reopened its doors to the public on Thursday.