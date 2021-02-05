SK Nanga Ibun flooded as Sg Pila bursts its banks after heavy rainfall

KAPIT: SK Nanga Ibun, in ulu Sungai Pila, Merit, Batang Rajang was flooded on Thursday morning after Sungai Pila burst its banks following continuous heavy rain.

The flooding affected the dining hall, administrative block and teachers’ room, preschool classrooms,

and primary school classrooms.

Other buildings on higher ground were not affected by the flood waters.

The school has seven teachers and six support staff.

There were no pupils at the school physically due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Feb 16.

SK Nanga Ibun is one of the most remote rural schools here.

A number of primary schools built on the lower ground along riverbanks in Kapit and Bukit Mabong districts frequently experience flash floods during heavy rain.