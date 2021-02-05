SMC chairman reminds Sibu folk not to be complacent in curbing spread of Covid-19

SIBU (Feb 5): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting reminded locals not to be complacent in curbing the spread of Covid-19, especially if the number of cases reported here yesterday are anything to go by.

He gave this reminder after public reported seeing customers dining-in when they went to do takeaways at a coffee shop, where police later acted on those flouting the regulations.

“Look at the 51 positives cases yesterday (Thursday), I would like you to know, all of them are in Sibu town.

“Please don’t be complacent, it is not the government that disallow you to dine in but rather taking off mask in public is a high risk to get infected.

“Please practice strict SOP (standard operating procedure), protect yourself so your family is protected as well,” Ting stressed in a Facebook post today.

Relating the dine-in incident reported by the public, he said: “The public reported when they went to ‘dabao’ (takeaway) at this coffee shop, seeing there are customers dining in.

“Police was called, when they saw the police they ran away, indicating that they knew what they were doing was against the regulations.

“The police compounded the person and the coffee shop as well.”

Meanwhile, in a recent press statement, Ting had said all coffeeshops could only open for take-away food and drink only.

Eating or drinking at the shop is totally prohibited, he pointed out, adding that there should not be any display of chairs and tables at the premises.

Social distancing should be strictly adhered to while waiting for the take-away food and drink to be given, Ting emphasised.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu has been extended until February 14.