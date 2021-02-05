Village committee closes bridge to help stop Covid-19

KAPIT: The Kampung Muhibbah village security and development committee (JKKK) has temporarily closed the iron bridge across Sungai Kapit, which links it to Kampung Baru.

Kampung Muhibbah village chief Razali Abdullah explained the decision to close the bridge in connection with the Movement Control Order (MCO) until Feb 16 was for the health and safety of villagers.

He advised the public to use the main road of Jalan Airport for the time being.

Razali said all preventive measures must be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 as more cases have been detected in the division.

The RM3 million iron bridge is a popular shortcut between Kapit town and Bletih new township, State Complex, Kapit Health Clinic, Land and Survey Department, Masjid Jabal An-Nur, as well as Bletih Light Industrial Estate.