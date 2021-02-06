233 new cases, three more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 233 new Covid-19 cases today, while 288 more patients were discharged, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The total number of cases in Sabah to date stood at 50,214 cases.

In a statement today, Masidi who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson also revealed three deaths, one each in Tuaran, Tawau and Kalabakan.

One new cluster reported, Kluster Jalan Chester, Tawau involving seven additional cases.

The index case was a salesperson from a goldsmith who was detected through a symptomatic screening.

“There are also 1,745 patients receiving treatment, with 711 in the hospitals, 1,027 in the Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and seven at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in the ICU is 81, and 22 patients need ventilators,” he said.

With the new cluster recorded, Tawau topped the highest number of daily cases today, with 41.

Kinabatangan was the second highest with 36 cases followed by Keningau (27), Kota Kinabalu (23), Papar (12), Lahad Datu (11), Putatan (11), Kalabakan (11), Penampang (10), Sipitang (8), Tuaran (7), Kunak (6), Kota Belud (6), Sandakan (5), Kota Marudu (4), Beaufort (3), Ranau (3), Kudat (3), Kuala Penyu (2), Tambunan (1), Beluran (1), Pitas (1) and Nabawan (1).

Masidi also added that the total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospital is 1,088 units.

Meanwhile, at the PKRC are 4,033 units and PTS 1,000, making a total of 6,121 units. The percentage of bed use today was 28.51 percent.