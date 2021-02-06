3,391 new cases, 19 deaths in country

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday reported a drop in new Covid-19 cases to 3,391 from 4,571 yesterday, with 19 more deaths.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest fatalities pushed the death toll to 845, with 85 of the deaths recorded this month.

He said 3,387 of the new cases were local transmissions while eight were imported, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 234,874.

“The number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) has reached 310, with 134 requiring ventilator support, while the number of active cases is 48,751,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 yesterday.

Selangor continued to report the highest number of daily cases with 1,228 (36.2 per cent), followed by Johor with 598 (17.6 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur with 395 (11.6 per cent).

Sabah, meanwhile, recorded 196 cases, Negeri Sembilan (116); Penang (149); Perak (92); Sarawak (178); Melaka (141); Kedah (91); Kelantan (58); Pahang (51); Terengganu (84); Labuan (seven); Putrajaya (six) and one case was reported in Perlis.

On the fatalities, Dr Noor Hisham said 17 involved Malaysians and two more were foreigners. The deaths were reported in Kuala Lumpur (seven cases), Sabah (five), three each in Selangor and Sarawak and one in Perak.

Also, 3,392 recoveries were reported yesterday, taking the country’s recovery toll to 185,278 cases so far.

On the 15 new clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said 12 involved workplaces, two were community-based and one was a high-risk group.

Five of the workplace clusters were in Selangor, namely Jalan Mokhtar; Jalan Enam Belas; Bandar Teknologi; Persiaran Jaya and Jalan Lima, while the two in Johor were the Jalan Rumbia Dua and Sri Sengkang clusters.

Other workplace clusters were Jun Heng in Sarawak; Tapak Bina Jalan Valdor (Penang); Industri TTJ (Negeri Sembilan); Santong Paka (Terengganu) and Industri Bentong Sebelas in Pahang.

The community clusters were Hikmah Muadzam and Taman Murni in Pahang while the sole high risk group cluster was Jalan Jubilee di Kuala Lumpur.

The new clusters identified today takes the Covid-19 cluster tally in Malaysia to 876, of which 434 are active.

Two more clusters ended yesterday, namely Tapak Bina Jalan Ipoh in Perak and Ziarah Putra in Putrajaya, bringing the number of ended clusters to 442. — Bernama