‘Allocate more funds to Rela’

SIBU: The federal and state governments are urged to allocate more funds for Rela to enable members to carry out their duties more effectively and efficiently.

Giving this reminder was Col (Rela) Dato Sri Joseph Ting, who reasoned that Rela had been providing assistance to the police and medical personnel and also as part of the frontliners in the fight against Coivid-19 pandemic.

“Like other frontliners, Rela members also play a crucial role in checking the pandemic outbreak. It is therefore vital that they have enough funds in getting more things done,” he added.

Ting also suggested sending more Rela members to the rural areas to help educate the rural folk on strict compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the community.

He said it would be difficult to control the spread if the outbreak was not contained at an early stage.

“Prevention is better than cure. Together we can help prevent further spread of Covid-19 by practising and following strict SOP guidelines.”

Ting, who is executive chairman of J-De Group, said the people should be responsible and have a civic-minded mentality to work together to fight this pandemic.

He also reminded the people to only share accurate information in various languages via social media to stop the spread of Covid-19.