Buy-one-give-one charity CNY goody bags still available

KUCHING: There’s still time to do charity this Chinese New Year (CNY) as 100 ‘Our Roots, 1 for 1 Giving’ goody bags are still available.

Organised by entrepreneurs Ooi See Bee and Nicholas Hon, the buy-one-give-one charity campaign will donate a goody bag to the needy with a message card from the donor for every one bought.

“There are about 100 goody bags still available before Chinese New Year.

“We hope individuals and corporate companies can extend their kind assistances to buy these 100 goody

bags and contribute to the needy.

“We would also like to extend our gratitude to Malaysians and friends overseas who supported this campaign,” said Hon in a press statement

Yesterday, Hon handed over 300 goody bags yesterday filled with biscuits, snacks and beverage for flood victims to secretary-general of Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Association, Sarawak Lim Ah Ted witnessed by its Public Relations chief Lo Siew Fung, Women chief Georgina Chong, Youth chief Lim Chea Ting and assistant treasurer Lam Lee Onn.

Hope Place Kuching which received 200 donated goody bags has distributed them to families on their aid

list.

To contribute to the campaign, contact Nicholas Hon at 0128820923.