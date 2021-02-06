Covid-19: 185 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 6): Sarawak today recorded 185 new Covid-19 cases and no fatalities, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the cumulative cases in the state to 5,457 and the death toll remaining at 48.

Sibu tops the district list with the most new cases today at 101, followed by Lundu (19), Song (18), Dalat (12), Subis (7), Kanowit (6), Bintulu (4), Kapit (4), Bau (3), Kuching (2), Saratok (2), Miri (1), Julau (1), Meradong (1), Belaga (1), Matu (1), Kabong (1) and Lawas (1).

According to SDMC, out of 101 cases in Sibu, 32 involved the Pasai Cluster, 30 were from active case detection (ACD), five were from patients with Covid-19 symptoms, and 34 from those coming for self screening at medical facilities.

In Lundu, all 19 cases were related to the Pasai Cluster.

In Song, out of 18 cases, 12 involved the Pasai Cluster, four from ACD, one from a patient showing Covid-19 symptoms and one from a healthcare worker.

Three of the 12 new cases in Dalat involved the Pasai Cluster and the other nine from ACD at Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) locations.

All seven new cases in Subis involved the Pasai Cluster, while out of six new cases in Kanowit two were from the Pasai Cluster, three from ACD and one healthcare worker.

In Bintulu, of the four new cases, one was from the Jun Heng Cluster, one from Pasai Cluster after returning from Subis, one from ACD and one was a patient who showed Covid-19 symptoms.

Out of the four new cases in Kapit, three were from patients screened in Kapit Hospital and one from ACD.

Three new cases in Bau all involved the Tabong Cluster, while out of the two new cases in Kuching, one was from an individual returning from Selangor and one from ACD.

The two new cases in Saratok were of patients who showed Covid-19 symptoms.

In Miri, one case recorded was from an ACD, one in Julau was from an ACD involving a healthcare worker, one in Meradong involving the Bintang Daily Cluster, one in Belaga was of a patient showing Covid-19 symptoms, one in Matu from ACD, one in Kabong of an individual returning from high risk area Song, and one in Lawas from patient screening at Lawas Hospital.

All in all, SDMC said, 1,789 active cases were being warded across the state where 964 were in Sibu Hospital, 334 Miri Hospital, 171 Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 167 Bintulu Hospital, 129 Kapit Hospital, 19 Sarikei Hospital, four Limbang Hospital and one in Sipitang Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Sabah.

On a positive note, 157 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals today, where 72 were from Sibu Hospital, 60 Miri Hospital, 12 Bintulu Hospital, 10 SGH and three Kapit Hospital’s PKRC.

This makes the recovery rate in the state at 3,602 or 66.1 per cent out of 5,457 cases to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC also recorded 270 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases with 23 still waiting for their lab test results.

The committee also recorded 452 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 6,132 cases being quarantined on 83 hotels and other accommodations across the state to date.