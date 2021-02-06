Covid-19: Lundu District now a red zone after 50 local transmissions detected in last 14 days

KUCHING (Feb 6): Lundu District has been designated a red zone after recording a total of 50 cases of locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

“In addition, Saratok District has changed its status from a green zone to a yellow zone after recording two new locally transmitted cases so far,” it said in its daily Covid-19 statement.

Meanwhile, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu Districts remain as red zones with a total of 1,902 cases of locally transmitted cases reported in all eight districts in the last 14 days.

Kuching, Selangau, Sri Aman, Matu, Bau, Subis and Betong Districts remain as orange zones with a total of 190 locally transmitted cases reported all the seven districts in the past 14 days.

Sarikei, Sebauh, Daro, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu and Samarahan Districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 126 locally transmitted cases reported in the last 14 days.

Eight other districts in the state remain as green zones.