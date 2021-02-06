Dewan Suarah flood evacuation centre now closed, Serian still worse hit by floods

KUCHING (Feb 6): The flood evacuation centre at Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan was officially closed at 10.20am this morning, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

At the centre were 30 victims from six families from Kampung Tanjung Bundong and Lot Fasa 3 Kota Samarahan who were allowed to return to their homes.

At 12 noon today, the number of flood victims in Sarawak still remained at four digits with 1,046 victims (341 families) at 17 evacuation centres.

In Simunjan and Samarahan, the number of victims displaced by the flood stands at 248 people from 83 families.

In this division, the highest number of victims is currently sheltered at Dewan Mesra Simunjan involving 94 victims from 35 families followed by Dewan Kampung Entangor, Sebuyau (40 victims, 17 families).

As of noon, Serian division is still the hardest hit by the recent flash floods, registering a total of 790 victims from 256 families.

An increase of five victims was also recorded at the centre set up at SK Tanah Puteh which is currently the most populated centre with a total of 290 victims (100 families).

In Tatau, Bintulu the number of victims remained at eight from two families since Feb 3.