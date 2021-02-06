Face-to-face meeting with Jokowi more friendly, constructive – PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has described the meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), which lasted for four hours today as more friendly and constructive than ones done virtually.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Muhyiddin said the face-to-face discussions provided the opportunity for the two leaders to take steps in enhancing existing ties to a higher level.

“ Alhamdulilah, my official visit to Indonesia ended with several joint agreements which will certainly drive the direction of cooperation between the two countries to a higher level.

“This visit, to me, is very meaningful, especially when the two leaders can discuss face-to-face for four hours in an official visit, which of course gave us a lot of opportunity to improve existing relations to a higher or more strategic level,” he said in the posting.

He also stated that among the issues raised in the meeting were investment and trade, the implementation of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme, palm oil discrimination, cooperation in tackling Covid-19 as well as the current political unrest in Myanmar.

The official visit at Jokowi’s special invitation was very meaningful in strengthening bilateral relations further between Malaysia and Indonesia, the prime minister added. — Bernama