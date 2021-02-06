Fatimah impressed by level of SOP compliance at Trinity Elder Care Centre

KUCHING: Sarawak Welfare Department has so far checked on 32 out of 44 care centres under the department’s registration for compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said in a statement yesterday, those inspected were seven out of ten elder care centres, seven out of nine disabled care centres and 18 out 25 children care centres.

The minister added that she was pleased with high compliance of SOP at one of the elder care centres registered under the ministry, Trinity Elder Care Centre (TEC) at Trinity Methodist Church here.

“The objective of the visit was to monitor the SOP compliance for Disease Prevention and Control at elder care centres.

“Elderly people are a high-risk group for complications and death from Covid-19 infection due to age factors as well as chronic diseases,” she said.

She pointed out that the incidence rate for Covid-19 per 100,000 population in Malaysia is highest for the age groups of 55 to 59 years and also 60 to 64 years.

“The elderly were found to be quite affected by the Covid-19 pandemic whereby there were many cases of infection and death from Covid-19 among the age group of 60 years and above.

“In monitoring, we look at the role of management in taking preventive and control measures during their operations with the basic principles of prevention and control of Covid-19 infection,” she said.

The monitoring process involves ensuring compliance by the residents at the centres and staff as well as looking at the hygiene of premises and equipment.

Fatimah also congratulated TEC for providing quality care to the elders at its centre.

“At TEC, the elders are empowered to be productive, healthy and positive. They enjoy quality of life in a loving and safe environment.

“It is an important support system for working adults who want their parents to be cared, loved, enjoy the company of their peers with planned and schedule activities that will benefit them health wise physically, emotionally and spiritually.

“At the end of the day the working adults can bring their parents home to be with the family,” she said.