Marine police seize foreign vessel transporting 45,000 litres of diesel illegally

MIRI: The Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 (PPMW5) seized a foreign tanker carrying about 45,000 litres of diesel without valid documentation while sailing towards Sungai Miri around 10.30am Thursday.

PPMW5 commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said four Indonesian men operating the vessel were detained, while diesel, fuel pumping equipment and the tanker, all worth about RM2.06 million were confiscated under an operation dubbed Op Benteng Covid-19 (Op Benteng Laut).

“Upon checks, our personnel discovered about 45,000 litres of diesel stored in two tanks in the vessel.

“The skipper failed to produce any valid documents on the ownership of the diesel which is an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said in a statement.

He said the men, aged between 22 and 55, and the vessel loaded with the diesel were brought into Sungai Miri for further action.

A police report was later lodged at Tanjung Lobang Police Station.

He said the case had been referred to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement officers here for further action and investigation.

Meanwhile, KPDNHEP Miri head Joe Azmi Jamil when contacted said the market value for the seized diesel was estimated at RM94,500.