Pasai Cluster remains largest Covid-19 cluster in Sarawak with 77 new cases

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest active Covid-19 infection cluster in the state as it recorded another 77 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 2,288 cases.

In a statement, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed that a total of 25,500 individuals in this cluster have been screened, of which 22,250 have tested negative for the virus.

“In addition, 962 individuals are still awaiting laboratory test results,” it said.

Pasai Cluster is one of the 14 active clusters in Sarawak. The others are the Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman; Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu; Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong; Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu; Tabong Cluster in Bau; Indah Riang, Keranji Tabuan and Stutong Clusters in Kuching; Bedayan Cluster in Serian; Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh and the Rakut, Jelita and Bah Sayap Clusters in Miri.

Tabong Cluster in Bau saw an increase of three new cases for the day, bringing the total number of positive cases to 32. A total of 200 individuals were screened, of which 168 tested negative for the virus.

Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu had an increase of one case, bringing the total positive to 20 cases. A total of 102 individuals have been screened whereby 40 tested negative while 42 are still awaiting laboratory results.

Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong also recorded one new case for the day, bringing the total number of positive cases to eight. A total of 61 individuals were screened, of which 52 were negative.

The other 10 clusters did not record any new cases for the day.