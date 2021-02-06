Police seize smuggled cigarettes from sundry shop at Jalan Bukit Mata

KUCHING (Feb 6): The district police here seized smuggled cigarettes from a sundry shop at Taman Sri Sarawak, Jalan Bukit Mata around 9.40pm last night.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement today said a worker of the premise, a 32-year-old Indonesian man, was also arrested.

“Initially, police were out to conduct their investigation and surveillance on illegal gambling activities. Instead, they stumbled on these illicit cigarettes,” said Awang Din.

He added that the suspect also failed to produce the relevant documents from the customs department regarding the cigarettes that were found hidden underneath the shelves inside the shop.

The cigarettes comprising of different brands, he said, is estimated to be worth RM7,590 (without tax).

The case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.