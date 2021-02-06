Sadia concerned about NCR land encroachment

SIBU: Sarawak Dayak Iban Association) (Sadia) is urging companies having provisional lease (PL) to do planted forest in Kapit Division to be more responsible to the NCR land owners whose land are being encroached by them.

In a statement yesterday, Sadia’s permanent chairman Munan Laja urged the LPF companies to pay rental to the owners whose land had been entered and planted.

“There are about one million hectares of land in Kapit Division currently owned by 11 companies under LPF with 60-year lease. They include NCR land belonging to the Dayak communities.

“There are many cases of this nature in the division but the communities are helpless to do anything because they are too poor to bring the matter to court.

“The LPF companies must be extra careful as encroachment into NCR land is against the law,” he said.

Munan thus urged the Dayak communities to unite to protect their right to their land.

If not, future generation will suffer, he said.