Safeguard seniors from insidious threat of influenza — MIWG

KUCHING: Medical bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Malaysia are calling on doctors and the community to prioritise flu vaccination for the elderly, says Malaysian Influenza Working Group (MIWG) in a joint press statement.

“Flu vaccination is a proven method of protecting seniors from severe flu related complications. Studies have shown it reduces having to visit the doctor for flu by 45 per cent and reduces the risk of developing pneumonia by 49 per cent.

“It has also averted the need for hospitalisation due to flu by 45 per cent, thereby reducing the accompanying physical suffering, emotional stress, treatment cost, and financial burden to the family.” MIWG added.

With such clear benefits, many countries such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Singapore provide free or subsidised flu vaccination to senior citizens under their national immunisation programmes (NIP). Such population-based flu vaccination initiatives have consistently shown promising results.

“For example, the US managed to reduce the flu mortality rate in seniors by 50 per cent after implementing a nationwide flu vaccination strategy.

“Unfortunately, the uptake of flu vaccines within our country is still exceptionally low, with a distribution rate of only 7.48 doses per 1,000 population. Nonetheless, it is encouraging to note that more Malaysians have become aware of the importance of flu vaccination, thanks to educational campaigns like ‘Flu Prevention Is An Act of Love’.”

Although MIWG acknowledges Malaysia’s development on curbing Covid-19 pandemic in terms on vaccinations, it said that should not overshadow the fact that many older Malaysians have been stricken and killed by the common flu which share similarities with Covid-19 as both are contagious respiratory illnesses that spread through nasal and salivary droplets and exhibit similar symptoms.

It added that World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that flu claims 290,000 to 650,000 lives annually, approximately 90 per cent senior citizens.

Citing a local study in Malaysia, it said that those above the age of 65 infected with influenza-like illnesses are at 10 per cent greater risk of mortality and are more susceptible to the flu and its effects. Their immune systems are less able to activate the immune cells needed to clear the influenza virus from the lungs. Age-related changes also occur in the connective tissues of lungs and structure of their thoracic cage.

These diminish the elderly’s ability to fight off serious respiratory illnesses, become more prone to develop and succumb to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a myriad of flu complications, with the most common being pneumonia.

“It is our belief that everyone has a role to play in protecting older persons from the flu. As such, we urge all healthcare professionals to actively advise their older clients to get vaccinated and reassure them of its safety and effectiveness.

“Do share how the annual flu shot may not only keep the infection at bay; it may also confer a host of related health benefits. These include lowering the risk of major cardiovascular events for patients with pre-existing heart conditions. The same could be said for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

“With caring advocacy, senior citizens can be persuaded to embrace flu vaccination as an important preventive health measure, especially when non-communicable diseases can be exacerbated by the flu,” it said.

For adult children caring for their aged parents, MIWG pointed out that this year will be an opportune year to start giving them an annual flu shot as the government has granted tax exemption for the cost of certain vaccinations (including the flu) from January 1.

“All too often, society forgets the senior citizens in aged care homes. Infectious diseases are known to spread quickly and extensively in such establishments where residents live in close proximity. This needy group needs an annual flu shot to help keep them safe.

“Malaysia is moving towards an ageing nation. It is vital to put in place measures for the health and well-being of senior citizens, including WHO’s flu vaccination coverage target of 75 per cent senior citizens, “ it added.